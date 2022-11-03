C-Town Rivals Podcast (S10, Ep11): featuring Mayor Kevin Hartke
Episode Breakdown: 84 Minutes
On this week's episode, Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden, as well as Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke! After interviewing the mayor, the guys talk about Valley Christian's fall in the 3A playoff seedings, as well as Seton Catholic's struggle to score points. Basha upset Chandler on ESPN, and Hamilton's Beckham Pellant had a breakout game in the Huskies win over Casteel. Basha's Miles Lockhart talks with Brett Quintyne about the Bears' big win, plus the guys discuss all of last week's action, and preview the week ahead!
