C-Town Rivals Podcast (S10, Ep12): RIVALRY WEEK, Rick Garrettson Interview
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE, or by clicking play on the tweet below:
Episode Breakdown: 54 Minutes
On this week's episode, Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss Valley Christian's opening round playoff win against Mohave, plus all of last week's games, including Basha smashing Casteel. The Battle for AZ Avenue luncheon took place this week, and the guys preview Chandler vs Hamilton, and talk about getting a luncheon started to celebrate Basha vs Perry. Plus, Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson is interviewed by Brett.
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
To listen on SoundCloud CLICK PLAY BELOW