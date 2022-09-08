Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook. Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.



You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE, or by clicking play on the tweet below:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+OS42LjIyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9DaGlsbHlzMnBjP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQ2hpbGx5czJwYzwvYT4gdy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdXN0 Q2hpbGx5PC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYTlYaVVRNzFP SyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2E5WGlVUTcxT0s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby85ZWJNRWM0UU9jIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vOWViTUVjNFFPYzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcml6b25hIFZhcnNpdHkgUG9kY2FzdCBOZXR3b3Jr IChAQXJpem9uYVZhcnNpdHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQXJpem9uYVZhcnNpdHkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjczMzIyNDUzNTQyMTMzNzY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Episode Breakdown: 45 Minutes Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to recap the first week of September high school football games for the schools in the Chandler, Arizona area. Arizona College Prep missed a FG attempt and failed to convert on two touchdowns, leading to Valley Christian securing a 14-12 win in Flagstaff. Seton Catholic had a solid offensive game, but gave up over 40 points in an opening week loss. Casteel dominated Mountain Ridge, and QB Landon Jury helped the Colts score over 50 in the win. Perry registered their first out of state win (check out the recap here) in a dominant defensive performance from Aidan Herring. Hamilton got out to a 38-0 lead against Centennial, and Brett Quintyne interviewed Head Coach Mike Zdebski after the game (23:30). Next, the guys preview the Huskies upcoming game with Bishop Gorman, where Chilly will be in attendance for the rematch of the best high school game of 2021. Last up on the show, recaps of the Basha Bears and Chandler Wolves impressive out of state wins.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTM0MDI5Nzk2NSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK