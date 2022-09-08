C-Town Rivals Podcast (S10, Ep3): Week 1 Recap, Mike Zdebski Interview
Episode Breakdown: 45 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to recap the first week of September high school football games for the schools in the Chandler, Arizona area. Arizona College Prep missed a FG attempt and failed to convert on two touchdowns, leading to Valley Christian securing a 14-12 win in Flagstaff. Seton Catholic had a solid offensive game, but gave up over 40 points in an opening week loss. Casteel dominated Mountain Ridge, and QB Landon Jury helped the Colts score over 50 in the win. Perry registered their first out of state win (check out the recap here) in a dominant defensive performance from Aidan Herring. Hamilton got out to a 38-0 lead against Centennial, and Brett Quintyne interviewed Head Coach Mike Zdebski after the game (23:30). Next, the guys preview the Huskies upcoming game with Bishop Gorman, where Chilly will be in attendance for the rematch of the best high school game of 2021. Last up on the show, recaps of the Basha Bears and Chandler Wolves impressive out of state wins.
