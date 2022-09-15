C-Town Rivals Podcast (S10, Ep4): Week 2 Recap, Joseph Ortiz Interview
The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown: 41 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to recap the first week of September high school football games for the schools in the Chandler, Arizona area. The guys discuss Valley Christian's win over Seton Catholic, plus wins by ACP, Perry, Basha and Chandler. Chilly was in Las Vegas for Hamilton's loss to Bishop Gorman, and we talk about the cheap hit that set the tone for that loss. Finally, an interview with Perry Head Coach Joseph Ortiz.
