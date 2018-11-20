C-Town Rivals Podcast, S6E12: The Chandler vs Perry 6A Championship Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
To listen, click play below, or:
Breakdown (78 Minutes)
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss the end of Valley Christian's season, as well as the semifinal wins for Chandler and Perry, setting up a rematch of the 2017 6A Championship. Interviews with Chandler and Perry players, and analysis of the upcoming championship game
Intro- Recapping the Valley Christian semifinal loss to Northwest Christian
9:57- Recapping the Perry semifinal win over Pinnacle (Interviews with Brayden Rohme and Travis Calloway at 16:00)
28:34- Recapping the Chandler semifinal win over Highland (Interviews with Jacob Conover, Brayden Liebrock, DeCarlos Brooks and Zack Bowers at 37:04)
46:35- Previewing the 2018 state championship game