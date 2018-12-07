Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly break down Chandler's 65-28 win over Perry in the 2018 6A State Championship. Who had standout performances? What led to the blowout? Is Perry the favorite in 2019? All that and more, plus...

