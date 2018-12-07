Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 16:23:46 -0600') }} football Edit

C-Town Rivals Podcast, S6E13- Chandler Three-Peat Recap

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Breakdown (46 Minutes)

Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly break down Chandler's 65-28 win over Perry in the 2018 6A State Championship. Who had standout performances? What led to the blowout? Is Perry the favorite in 2019? All that and more, plus...

3:40- Interview with Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks

6:20- Interview with Chandler LB Zack Bowers

19:35- Interview with Perry's D'Shayne James

21:50- Interview with Chandler DB David Eppinger

37:27- Talking recruiting, including Matt McCreight's walk-on offer to Alabama

