C-Town Rivals Podcast, S6E13- Chandler Three-Peat Recap
Breakdown (46 Minutes)
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly break down Chandler's 65-28 win over Perry in the 2018 6A State Championship. Who had standout performances? What led to the blowout? Is Perry the favorite in 2019? All that and more, plus...
3:40- Interview with Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks
6:20- Interview with Chandler LB Zack Bowers
19:35- Interview with Perry's D'Shayne James
21:50- Interview with Chandler DB David Eppinger
37:27- Talking recruiting, including Matt McCreight's walk-on offer to Alabama
