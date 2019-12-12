C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E17): Recap of Chandler's Open Division Title Win
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE
Breakdown (34 minutes)
Chandler capped off their historic undefeated 2019 season with a 42-35 win over Saguaro in the state's first ever open-division championship. Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly recap the win, and discuss where this Wolves team fits among the other championship teams.