C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E3): Week 1 in Review
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (50 minutes)
Brett Quintyne, Chilly and Ralph Amsden talk about the week in review for Chandler-area football teams.
First, we lead off sending our condolences to Perry TE Matt McGrane for the tragic loss he experienced over the weekend, and reflect on the community support that has been pouring in.
Next, we break down the action in week 1:
Arizona College Prep- 6:44
Valley Christian- 7:38
Casteel- 10:57
Perry- 19:22
Hamilton- 29:26
Basha- 37:10
Chandler- 41:37