C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E4): Week 2 Review, Week 3 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (30 minutes)
Ralph Amsden flies solo this week, and brakes down the week 2 games from Chandler-area football schools, as well as previews the week 3 matchups.
Chandler Prep (1:55)
Arizona College Prep (2:57)
Seton Catholic (4:57)
Valley Christian (7:13)
Casteel (9:12)
Hamilton (11:28)
Perry (15:12)
Basha (17:54)
*Includes interviews with head coach Chris McDonald and QB Gabe Friend
Chandler (24:51)