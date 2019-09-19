C-Town Rivals Podcast: Week 4 Review, Week 5 Preview, MP Email Scandal
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (51 minutes)
Ralph Amsden reviews the week 4 action for Chandler-area schools, and previews the upcoming games for week 5.
4:15- Chandler Prep
5:30- Arizona College Prep
7:40- Valley Christian
9:50- Seton Catholic
12:13- Casteel
15:11- Basha
18:35- Chandler
20:50- Perry
24:05- Hamilton
29:35- A review of the Mountian Pointe email scandal perpetrated by former WR coach Justin Hager, and a look at how the Chandler-area schools are caught up in it. Ralph Amsden gives his thoughts on what happened, and how he thinks parents and fans should give Chander and Perry the benefit of the doubt, but also thinks those schools, and everyone in high school football, need to re-examine the way we communicate and interact online.