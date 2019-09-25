C-Town Rivals Pod (S7E7): Week 5 Review, Week 6 Preview, Perry Suspensions
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE
Breakdown (52 Minutes)
Brett Quintyne, Chilly and Ralph Amsden break down the Chandler-area high school football action from week 5, preview week 6, and talk about what they liked/didn't like about Perry's decision to suspend nearly 30 players for their game against Cesar Chavez.
2:05- Arizona College Prep
5:47- Valley Christian
8:59- Seton Catholic
12:18- Casteel
17:18- Perry
30:51- Basha
38:45- Hamilton
46:55- Chandler