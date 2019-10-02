C-Town Rivals Pod (S7E8): Week 6 Review, Week 7 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (56 minutes)
Brett Quintyne is joined by Ralph Amsden and Chilly to talk about the Chandler-area football programs' week 6 in review, and look ahead to week 7's games.
1:56- Arizona College Prep
4:35- Valley Christian
7:51- Seton Catholic
13:15- Casteel
20:02- A breakdown of last week's games for the Premier Region teams, as well as a look ahead to Premeir Region play for Basha, Hamilton, Perry and Chandler