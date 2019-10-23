C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E11): Week 9 review, Week 10 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (35 minutes)
Brett Quintyne is joined by Ralph Amsden and Chilly to review week 9 in Chandler-area prep football, and preview week 10.
2:05- Valley Christian
3:57- Arizona College Prep
5:46- Seton Catholic
16:44- Casteel
21:41- Basha
27:55- Chandler
30:25- Perry