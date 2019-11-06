C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E13): Final 2019 Regular Season Game Review
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE
Brett Quintyne, Chilly, and Ralph Amsden recap the final games of the season for ACP, Seton Catholic, Valley Christian, plus the Perry/Basha and Chandler/Hamilton rivalry games. They also look ahead to the playoff pairings (30 minutes).