C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E15): Quarterfinal Review, Semifinal Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (55 Minutes)
Brett Quintyne is joined by Ralph Amsden and Chilly to talk about Casteel advancing to the 5A Semifinals, Perry losing in the 6A Quarterfinals, and both Chandler and Hamilton advancing to the semifinals in the open division playoff.
Casteel: 2:00-12:39
Perry: 12:40-23:35
Hamilton: 23:36-35:48
Chandler: 35:49-55:36