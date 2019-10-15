C-Town Rivals Podcast (S7E10): Week 8 Review, How good is Chandler?
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (34 minutes)
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to break down week 8's action fro Chandler-area football teams, and preview week 9. The guys also discuss just how good this 7-0 Chandler Wolves team might be.