ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E1): Prep Football Season Preview

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E1): Prep Football Season Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Season Preview Breakdown (39 minutes):
1:35- Arizona College Prep
6:24- Valley Christian
12:44- Seton Catholic
19:00- Casteel
22:50- Basha
25:53- Perry
29:22- Hamilton
33:09- Chandler
