 ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E1): Prep Football Season Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-01 14:45:52 -0500') }} football Edit

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E1): Prep Football Season Preview

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.

Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.

Season Preview Breakdown (39 minutes):

1:35- Arizona College Prep

6:24- Valley Christian

12:44- Seton Catholic

19:00- Casteel

22:50- Basha

25:53- Perry

29:22- Hamilton

33:09- Chandler


To listen, click play below, or:

-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor

-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}