ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E2): Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E2): Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown (62 minutes):
2:30- Arizona College Prep
5:05- Valley Christian
9:40- Seton Catholic
10:00- Casteel (plus an interview with Head Coach Bobby Newcombe)
19:45- Basha
26:00- Perry (plus an interview with QB Dane White)
38:20- Hamilton (plus an interview with Head Coach Mike Zdebski)
52:55- Chandler
