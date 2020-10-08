 ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E2): Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 18:56:55 -0500') }} football Edit

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E2): Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.

Episode Breakdown (62 minutes):

2:30- Arizona College Prep

5:05- Valley Christian

9:40- Seton Catholic

10:00- Casteel (plus an interview with Head Coach Bobby Newcombe)

19:45- Basha

26:00- Perry (plus an interview with QB Dane White)

38:20- Hamilton (plus an interview with Head Coach Mike Zdebski)

52:55- Chandler




To listen, click play below, or:

-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor

-Spotify

-iTunes

-Google Podcasts

-Breaker

-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below


{{ article.author_name }}