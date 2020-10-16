ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E3): Week 2 Recap, Week 3 Preview

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E3): Week 2 Recap, Week 3 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Episode Breakdown (51 minutes):
3:08- Seton Catholic
4:30- Valley Christian
6:49- Arizona College Prep
9:09- Casteel
13:47- Basha (Including an interview with Head Coahc Chris McDonald)
23:35- Hamilton win over Perry recap
34:-08- Chandler
42:00- Can 3 CUSD teams make the open? And what went into Hamilton having to take a week off instead of playing Chaparral or Pinnacle?
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below