ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E4): Week 3 Recap, Week 4 Preview

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E4): Week 3 Recap, Week 4 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Episode Breakdown (49 minutes):
2:39- Seton Catholic
4:00- Valley Christian
7:26- Arizona College Prep (Including an Interview with Head Coach Myron Blueford)
17:33- Casteel
28:09- Basha
33:07- Reviewing Chandler's 55-0 win over Perry
42:27- Previewing Hamilton's ESPN2 Matchup with Saguaro
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below