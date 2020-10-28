ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E5): Week 4 Recap, Week 5 Preview

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E5): Week 4 Recap, Week 5 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown (59 minutes):
4:19- Valley Christian, and Arizona College Prep (They go head to head this week!)
12:30- Casteel
21:21- Basha
30:54- Chandler (Plus an interview with Head Coach Rick Garretson)
45:50- Recapping Hamilton's 13-7 win at Saguaro
