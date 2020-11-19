ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E8): Battle For Arizona Avenue Week!

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E8): Battle For Arizona Avenue Week!
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Episode Breakdown (58 minutes):
It's Battle for Arizona Avenue week!
8:42- Seton Catholic
9:18- Valley Christian, Arizona College Prep, and an explanation of the 3A playoff structure
21:30- Perry and Basha and the upcoming Battle for Val Vista
16:10- Can Casteel still make the playoffs?
32:50- Basha
38:07- Hamilton beats Higley, Chandler beats Highland- what are out predections for the upcoming Battle for Arizona Avenue?
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below