 ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E7): Week 6 Recap, Week 7 Preview
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 15:02:07 -0600') }} football Edit

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E7): Week 6 Recap, Week 7 Preview

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.

Episode Breakdown (44 minutes):

The guys open the show talking about some of their favorite horror movies before jumping into a discussion about last week's games, and previewing the upcoming week:

9:44- Seton Catholic

10:34- Valley Christian

12:46- Arizona College Prep

16:10- Casteel

25:54- Basha

33:24- Hamilton

To listen, click play below, or:

-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor

-Spotify

-iTunes

-Google Podcasts

-Breaker

-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below


