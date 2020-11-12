ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E7): Week 6 Recap, Week 7 Preview

C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E7): Week 6 Recap, Week 7 Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown (44 minutes):
The guys open the show talking about some of their favorite horror movies before jumping into a discussion about last week's games, and previewing the upcoming week:
9:44- Seton Catholic
10:34- Valley Christian
12:46- Arizona College Prep
16:10- Casteel
25:54- Basha
33:24- Hamilton
