C-Town Rivals Podcast (S9, Ep. 2): Opening Week Recap, Week 1 Preview
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE.
Episode Breakdown: 63 Minutes
Brett, Chilly and Ralph discuss the opening week results (Valley Christian's win, ACP's loss), and preview the upcoming games for the Chandler-area schools, including the season openers for Seton Catholic, Perry, Casteel, Basha, Hamilton and Chandler
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below