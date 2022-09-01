C-Town Rivals Podcast: Season 10, Episode 2
The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona
Episode Breakdown: 50 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to preview the first week of September high school football games for the schools in the Chandler, Arizona area. Hamilton High had it's recruiting probation lifted, and will be eligible for the 2022 playoffs- the guys share their thoughts on that, plus discuss whether this is the most talented Basha team of all time, whether Perry football is "back," and if Chandler is going to be able to fix the running game and rise back to prominence.
