C-Town Rivals Podcast (Season 9, Ep. 1): C-Town Season Preview
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE.
Episode Breakdown: 73 Minutes
The C-Town Rivals Podcast Returns! In the Season 9 Premier, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, Brett Quintyne, Chilly and Ralph Amsden preview the season for Valley Christian, Seton Catholic, Arizona College Prep, Casteel, Basha, Perry, Hamilton and Chandler.
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below