C-Town Rivals Spring Football Wrap-Up Podcast
The C-Town Rivals Podcast is back to wrap up spring football and hear from coaching representatives of all the Chandler-area schools.
Ralph Amsden went out to Sports360AZcom's Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant event on Monday, May 21st and talked with coaches from Perry, Chandler, Basha, Hamilton, Casteel, and Arizona College Prep- plus caught up with Valley Christian's new head coach over the phone.
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
Breakdown (76 minutes)
Intro
(2:00) Perry Head Coach Preston Jones
(20:00) Chandler Head Coach Shaun Aguano
(29:30) Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald
(39:00) Hamilton Assistant Coach Roger Schenks
(46:00) Casteel Assistant Coach Bobby Newcombe
(56:00) Arizona College Prep Head Coach Myron Blueford
(1:04:30) Valley Christian Head Coach Kirk Sundberg