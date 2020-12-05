ArizonaVarsity - Cactus makes Casa Grande uncomfortable on the way to 4A title game

Each week when the Cactus coaches begin to dissect the opposition and put in the game plan there is always one advantage, they know they could count on each week, regardless of who they lined up against. The Cactus defensive line is regarded as the best in Class 4A and it showed up again Friday against top-seeded Casa Grande. The Cobras dominated up front, really on both sides of the ball, to take the Cougars, statistically one of the best offenses in this state in this shortened season, out of rhythm to lead No. 4 Cactus to a 35-13 win over Casa Grande. “We feel like we have the advantage all year,” Cactus coach Joe Ortiz said. “We felt that was our strength. They tried to run at us, and they realized early they weren’t able to do that.” Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores never looked comfortable as he was dodging baby blue Cobras all game long and was sacked about seven times. He came in with more than 800 yards rushing and completing 69 percent of his passes.

“They are really good up front,” Casa Grande coach Jake Barro said. “It changes the game when you can control the game with just four guys up front. It makes it tough and we weren’t able to do what we wanted to do offensively because they controlled the line of scrimmage.” Cactus (8-2) came in the game with 66 tackles for a loss and 21 sacks led by junior Justin Holmes, defensive lineman Ethan Price, defensive lineman Vincent Burgo and linebacker Aki Pulu. They all made their presence felt at times enough that Flores will probably be flinching a little bit for a day or two. It led to a big advantage and never let Casa Grande (7-2) do Casa Grande things. The offense has been one of the most prolific in recent years, but that was never evident until the game was already out of hand. Flores completed some second half touchdown passes but Cactus already had a 21-0, with all three touchdowns coming on fourth down plays, and control of the game. The Cobras advance to the state title game for the eighth time in school history, the first under Ortiz, who took over the program three years ago knowing the expectations and presence left behind by Larry Fetkenhier, who won more than 300 games including seven state semifinals and two state championships. “I never would have thought in a million years we’d be here,” Ortiz said. “It’s a testament to these kids and what we have been able to build in a short time. Cactus is back. This was the vision. I said give me five years, we did it in three. It’s very vindicating after what happened in that transition year and how people were against me and my coaching style and my philosophy. I think we proved a lot of people wrong. I am proud of my coaching staff and these kids. I am a happy and grateful man.” Pulu scored twice on fourth-and-short and the third score came on a fourth-and-goal after Ortiz sent out the field goal team before calling timeout and sending the offense back on the field.

Cactus will look to win its third championship when it faces No. 3 Mesquite, which knocked the Cobras out of the playoffs last year with a one-point win in the state semifinals. Casa Grande made history this year, and this one game doesn’t take anything away from what the Cougars accomplished, but they played uncharacteristically with a sluggish offense and lack of discipline (at least 6 15-yard penalties and 11 overall). “It’s hard to explain right now because everyone is hurting but they made history,” Barro said. “We are never penalized, especially personal fouls, and we can’t have that. We weren’t ourselves in a lot of ways this game but come Sunday or Monday we will be able look back at all we accomplished this year.”

Five impressive players

Aki Pulu, Cactus, Jr., LB/RB, 5-10, 205

He broke through the line, several times, had the power and speed to go the distance on three different occasions. Big plays, bigger churning thighs that no one on Casa Grande looked happy about trying to slow down. Looked good at linebacker as well. If I’m a college coach, I’m making contact ASAP.

Justin Holmes, Cactus, Jr., DE/RB, 5-10, 185

Edge rusher who didn’t stop attacking the pocket and was in the backfield constantly. It got to the point where the opposing tackle Gerald Keeton was ejected for throwing punches after the two tangled one last time. Only saw the end of it so not sure how it started but it was clear Holmes got in the heads of more than one Cougar.

Angel Flores, Casa Grande, Jr., QB, 6-1

Unlike some of his teammates, Flores stayed under control and kept battling. I remember thinking early in the game that Flores was hesitant and usure so why did I hear so many good things about him. Then I started to realize he probably had not seen a defense like Cactus’s unit, which is disciplined (stayed in their lanes) and relentless. He needed to get a feel for what he was seeing, and eventually he did and threw two touchdown passes in the second half.

Ethan Price, Cactus, Sr., DL, 6-1, 280

The senior class is small but mighty for Cactus, led defensively by Price. He has good leverage and closing speed. He made Flores very uncomfortable and applied lots of pressure. Looked to be one of the emotional leaders too.

Chris Thomas, Cactus, Jr., 6-0, 165

Just when Casa Grande got something going, scoring first to open the second half to close within 21-7 with plenty of time, Thomas took the ensuing kickoff back 83 yards to make sure the home team’s momentum ended tight there. What was more impressive, however, was a little pep talk he gave Cactus quarterback Will Galvan as they came off the field when the Cobras failed to score early in the third quarter after getting into the red zone.