Home field advantage for most teams is a reward for earning a top seed in the postseason bracket. For the Cactus Cobras on Friday night, home field became a field five miles away from home.

Prior to the gates opening on Friday evening at Cactus high school, the lighting system at Cobra stadium blew two fuses making the stadium unplayable less than an hour prior to kickoff.

Confusion and chaos ensued as a location was needed to host a full crowd of Willow Canyon and Cactus fans. The closest school to Cactus that could host was Ironwood and one by one droves of fans made their way to the home of the Eagles not knowing that a new location hadn’t been chosen yet.

Eagle field had been retrofitted for soccer leaving Apollo high school as the next closest facility that was willing and ready to host.

As the parking lot filled at Apollo high school, the line of fans backed up to the surrounding neighborhood.

The Wildcats came out making a statement forcing the Cobras into a turnover on downs, but couldn’t move the ball themselves, punting the ball away in a play that would become controversial.

Cobra senior Polo Banuelos received the ball, cut across the field to the right but lost his footing and went down on the field . After stopping for a brief moment, Banuelos took off running 80 yards down the Cobra sideline for a Cactus touchdown as no whistle had been blown.

As the Cobra sideline exploded with cheers, the Wildcat sideline erupted in angst and confusion. At halftime, officials would say that Banuelos did not “give himself up”.