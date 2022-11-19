Home field advantage for most teams is a reward for earning a top seed in the postseason bracket. For the Cactus Cobras on Friday night, home field became a field five miles away from home.
Prior to the gates opening on Friday evening at Cactus high school, the lighting system at Cobra stadium blew two fuses making the stadium unplayable less than an hour prior to kickoff.
Confusion and chaos ensued as a location was needed to host a full crowd of Willow Canyon and Cactus fans. The closest school to Cactus that could host was Ironwood and one by one droves of fans made their way to the home of the Eagles not knowing that a new location hadn’t been chosen yet.
Eagle field had been retrofitted for soccer leaving Apollo high school as the next closest facility that was willing and ready to host.
As the parking lot filled at Apollo high school, the line of fans backed up to the surrounding neighborhood.
The Wildcats came out making a statement forcing the Cobras into a turnover on downs, but couldn’t move the ball themselves, punting the ball away in a play that would become controversial.
Cobra senior Polo Banuelos received the ball, cut across the field to the right but lost his footing and went down on the field . After stopping for a brief moment, Banuelos took off running 80 yards down the Cobra sideline for a Cactus touchdown as no whistle had been blown.
As the Cobra sideline exploded with cheers, the Wildcat sideline erupted in angst and confusion. At halftime, officials would say that Banuelos did not “give himself up”.
After the return, senior athlete Will Galvan ran in the two point conversion which gave the Cobras an 8-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
The Wildcats got the ball back and began to establish their rushing attack, getting the ball to the Cactus 37 yard line before their drive stalled out. Willow Canyon attempted a 53 yard field but it fell short and the Cobras offense took over.
Needing a stop, Michael Simmons of Willow Canyon stepped in front of a pass from Rudy Gonzales and intercepted the ball giving the Wildcat offense the ball deep in Cobra territory.
Quickly, Willow Canyon capitalized as Ferris would score his second touchdown of the evening to cut the deficit to 14-12 late in the second quarter.
The Wildcats lined up to attempt a two point conversion once again but this time used a trick play as safety Drew Church took a handoff then threw a pass to Landon Borders who pulled in the pass with a Cobra defender draped all over him.
Cactus on their next possession would fumble the ball and the Wildcats recovered near midfield with under a minute left in the half. As they attempted to move the ball down the field, starting quarterback Calvin Mathews suffered a concussion and would be ruled out for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats got the ball to start the second half and they began to gash the Cactus defense for multiple first down runs before the Cobras forced a fumble that would be recovered by Banuelos just past midfield.
Throughout the third quarter, both teams would trade stops as the defenses fought as if the game was a heavyweight bout where each side looked to catch their opponent with a knockout blow.
Cactus would connect with an uppercut late in the third quarter as Galvan, who made big plays at quarterback last season, showed his abilities at wide receiver.
First, Galvan caught a 43 yard pass to set up the Cobras with first and goal at the Wildcat two yard line. Two plays later, Galvan would set up in the backfield and take a handoff from one yard out to give the Cobras a 21-14 lead.