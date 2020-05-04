Last week, I spoke to Charlie Fisher about former Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the #25th pick in the first round of this years' draft. You can read more about Aiyuk's journey here.

Coach Fisher was Aiyuk’s position coach at Arizona State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Coach Fisher goes in depth on Aiyuk's recruitment, growth on the field, and how he sees Aiyuk fitting into the 49ers' offense. Give it a listen below!