ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Arizona College Prep vs Blue Ridge

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 17:54:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Cameron's Corner: Arizona College Prep vs Blue Ridge

Led by a four touchdown performance from Senior QB PJ London, Blue Ridge defeated the ACP Knights on the road 42-37, moving the Yellow Jackets to (2-1) on the year.

Standout Players

Blue Ridge 2021 QB PJ London (6-3, 210)

The heart and soul of this Blue Ridge team, PJ London did it all for the Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Senior captain threw for two 1st Half touchdowns and ran for a pair of 1st Half touchdowns, having his dual-threat ability on full display. The two-way standout didn't stop there; as ACP was driving down late in the 1st Quarter, London undercut a deep post to snag an interception from his Free Safety position on defense. London finished the game with 347 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Blue Ridge 2021 ATH Damon Mitchell (6'2, 165)

Mitchell's a player who does a little of everything for the Yellow Jackets, but most importantly, he does it well. He can run and catch on offense, and he can tackle and cover defensively. Offensively, Mitchell finished the night with 175 total yards and a touchdown. Defensively, The Senior undercut a Corner-route in the 2nd Half that lead to his second interception on the season.

Blue Ridge 2021 ATH Jacob Kern (5'7, 140)

Kern might have made the play of the game on Friday night. Late in the First Half with under 30 seconds left, Kern caught a quick hitch route, made multiple ACP defenders miss, and raced down the left sideline for a long TD catch and run. Kern also hauled in Blue Ridge's 3rd interception on defense. Impressive performance from the Senior.

Arizona College Prep 2021 FS Joel Diaz (6-2, 185)

This was my second time watching Joel Diaz play in person, and let me tell you, it's always a treat to watch his performance. Diaz can cover anybody on field, he can line up in the box to set the edge, and he's a big-time playmaker. Trailing 28-14 in the 3rd Q, ACP needed a stop defensively. Joel Diaz came through like most special players too. Diaz cut in front of a quick hitch route, stepping right in front of the WR for an interception returned for a TD. The Senior captain totaled up 13 tackles and forced a fumble in the game. Tremendous leader and player.

Arizona College Prep 2021 WR Bryan Dyson (5-11, 160)

I'm not sure if I've ever seen a WR at the 3A level have a half like Bryan Dyson did last Friday night. Dyson was unguardable in the first two quarters of this contest, finishing with 8 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. In every series the Knights had, Dyson was coming up with a huge play on offense. Blue Ridge eventually had to double-team bracket the Senior standout, placing a CB right in front to face-guard and then a deep safety about 15-yards off the ball. That's the Ultimate respect you can show an opposing wide-receiver.

Cody's Postgame Show w/ Ralph Amsden 

Click the link below to see Cody Cameron's notes from the game

Who to Watch: The Future of ACP

Class of 2023 Jayden Diaz + Class of 2024 Cayden Gibson 

These are the little brothers of ACP Senior captains/leaders Joel Diaz and Kellen Gibson, they have a chance to be extremely talented players for Coach Blueford in the near future. Diaz finished the night with 35 total yards offensively and 7 total tackles on defense. Gibson racked up 6 total tackles plus a sack from his DL position.

Quotable

Blue Ridge Senior Captain PJ London: "We just have to go one game at a time. We have to watch film and keep working hard...We have too build off that and keep going."

Up Next

(2-1) Blue Ridge @ (1-3) Winslow


(4-0) Valley Christian @ (3-1) Arizona College Prep

