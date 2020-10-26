ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Arizona College Prep vs Blue Ridge

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Led by a four touchdown performance from Senior QB PJ London, Blue Ridge defeated the ACP Knights on the road 42-37, moving the Yellow Jackets to (2-1) on the year.

Standout Players

Blue Ridge 2021 QB PJ London (6-3, 210)

The heart and soul of this Blue Ridge team, PJ London did it all for the Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Senior captain threw for two 1st Half touchdowns and ran for a pair of 1st Half touchdowns, having his dual-threat ability on full display. The two-way standout didn't stop there; as ACP was driving down late in the 1st Quarter, London undercut a deep post to snag an interception from his Free Safety position on defense. London finished the game with 347 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Blue Ridge’s offense is on 🔥🔥 From the gun, Senior QB @PJLondon10 drops in a dime to 6’4 Senior WR Austin Slaughter. @BlueRidgeFootb1 has scored a TD on all 3 possessions. Blue Ridge 21 ACP 7 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/SLY8FEm72R — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

PJ London doing it all here in the 1st Q, the @BlueRidgeFootb1 Senior takes the QB power, running through ACP defenders for a 30+ TD run. Blue Ridge 13 ACP 0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/dBJj815ktI — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

INT‼️@BlueRidgeFootb1 Senior @PJLondon10 reads the QBs eyes and undercuts a deep post for the pick. Blue Ridge 7 ACP 0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/w27SF5zmXv — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Blue Ridge 2021 ATH Damon Mitchell (6'2, 165)

Mitchell's a player who does a little of everything for the Yellow Jackets, but most importantly, he does it well. He can run and catch on offense, and he can tackle and cover defensively. Offensively, Mitchell finished the night with 175 total yards and a touchdown. Defensively, The Senior undercut a Corner-route in the 2nd Half that lead to his second interception on the season.

Great coverage here from @BlueRidgeFootb1 Senior DB Damon Mitchell, hip for hip with the WR on the Corner-route, and undercuts the deep pass for the INT pic.twitter.com/JPm2PuaomI — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Big answer for the @BlueRidgeFootb1 offense‼️Senior Damon Mitchell leaps into the end zone to extend the Blue Ridge lead 35-21 over Arizona College Prep with 5:39 in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/pSc220DZFT — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Blue Ridge 2021 ATH Jacob Kern (5'7, 140)

Kern might have made the play of the game on Friday night. Late in the First Half with under 30 seconds left, Kern caught a quick hitch route, made multiple ACP defenders miss, and raced down the left sideline for a long TD catch and run. Kern also hauled in Blue Ridge's 3rd interception on defense. Impressive performance from the Senior.

3rd INT of the night for this @BlueRidgeFootb1 defense, this time coming from the Senior Jacob Kern. Blue Ridge 35 ACP 21 with 2:16 left in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/3dCxdjzxB1 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Arizona College Prep 2021 FS Joel Diaz (6-2, 185)

This was my second time watching Joel Diaz play in person, and let me tell you, it's always a treat to watch his performance. Diaz can cover anybody on field, he can line up in the box to set the edge, and he's a big-time playmaker. Trailing 28-14 in the 3rd Q, ACP needed a stop defensively. Joel Diaz came through like most special players too. Diaz cut in front of a quick hitch route, stepping right in front of the WR for an interception returned for a TD. The Senior captain totaled up 13 tackles and forced a fumble in the game. Tremendous leader and player.

Joel Diaz is balling right now. @25JoelDiaz reads his keys, breaks on the short arrow for a sure tackle. Very good player for @ACPFootball17 @CoachBlueford pic.twitter.com/yvJ6wb77ID — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Potentially a massive momentum swing here, @25JoelDiaz does an amazing job of fighting off a block and keeping outside ledge to force a quick pitch, ball on the ground and Freshmen Cayden Gibson recovers for the Knights @ACPFootball17 @CoachBlueford pic.twitter.com/F20ojDYlNo — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Arizona College Prep 2021 WR Bryan Dyson (5-11, 160)

I'm not sure if I've ever seen a WR at the 3A level have a half like Bryan Dyson did last Friday night. Dyson was unguardable in the first two quarters of this contest, finishing with 8 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. In every series the Knights had, Dyson was coming up with a huge play on offense. Blue Ridge eventually had to double-team bracket the Senior standout, placing a CB right in front to face-guard and then a deep safety about 15-yards off the ball. That's the Ultimate respect you can show an opposing wide-receiver.

This Chavez to Dyson connection is 🔥🔥 @ACPFootball17 Senior QB @markdChavez10 finds @BryanDyson5 again for a huge gain. Great job by Dyson for adjusting to catch the deep pass @CoachBlueford pic.twitter.com/HRF5YHlDQ9 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Absolute dime here from @ACPFootball17 Senior QB @markdChavez10 to @BryanDyson5 for the long TD pass. ACP cuts the Blue Ridge lead 21-14 late in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @CoachBlueford pic.twitter.com/tQ6uPTg8jf — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Cody's Postgame Show w/ Ralph Amsden

Click the link below to see Cody Cameron's notes from the game

Who to Watch: The Future of ACP

Class of 2023 Jayden Diaz + Class of 2024 Cayden Gibson

These are the little brothers of ACP Senior captains/leaders Joel Diaz and Kellen Gibson, they have a chance to be extremely talented players for Coach Blueford in the near future. Diaz finished the night with 35 total yards offensively and 7 total tackles on defense. Gibson racked up 6 total tackles plus a sack from his DL position.

HUGE sack from the @ACPFootball17 Freshman Cayden Gibson on 4th down, Turnover on downs ACP takes over @CoachBlueford pic.twitter.com/CSD6rHB2IN — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Quotable

Postgame Interview with @BlueRidgeFootb1 Senior Captain @PJLondon10 after an impressive 42-37 victory over Arizona College Prep last night. London finished the night with 4 total TDs (2 passing, 2 rushing) also snagging an interception from his Free Safety position on defense. pic.twitter.com/uOuVgqY7yn — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 24, 2020

Blue Ridge Senior Captain PJ London: "We just have to go one game at a time. We have to watch film and keep working hard...We have too build off that and keep going."

Up Next

(2-1) Blue Ridge @ (1-3) Winslow

(4-0) Valley Christian @ (3-1) Arizona College Prep