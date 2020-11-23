ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Chandler vs Hamilton

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Led by an offensive unit that scored 24 unanswered points and a defensive unit that pitched a second half shut out, the Chandler Wolves beat Hamilton for the eighth time in a row, defeating the Huskies 34 -14 in the Battle of Arizona Ave.

Standout Players

Chandler Class of 2021 QB Mikey Keene (5'11, 185)

In a game that was televised on a national stage, Mikey Keene showed the world why he's one of the best football players in the state of Arizona. Keene lit it up on Friday night, completing 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He connected on almost every single one of his deep throws, consistently hitting his receivers in stride on throws of 25 yards or more. Keene has proven that he can make all of the throws while rarely making a mistake. I wrote in a tweet after the game that I thought Mikey Keene could 100% be a Power 5 quarterback. With all of the great quarterbacking play that I've seen in Arizona over the last four years, Keene is one of the better ones. He'll have a very bright future at the next level.

What a throw from @MikeyKeene1 here‼️5-Step drop and unleashes a bomb to @KyiongrayesII for the big gain. @chandler_wolves driving in Hamilton’s territory once again up 24-14 @GarretsonRick pic.twitter.com/pmu5YAeQEu — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Jalen Richmond SZN‼️@chandler_wolves QB @MikeyKeene1 drops a dime into the arms of @jalenrichmond3, the Senior Boise State commit comes down with the big catch for a long gain. Chandler knocking on the door to open up the 2nd Half @AZHSFB @DarrenUscherBSU pic.twitter.com/yJgtezHwHr — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Chandler Class of 2021 WR Jalen Richmond (6'1, 175)

Jalen Richmond's about as complete of a wide receiver that you'll find in the entire state this season. Richmond is a tremendous route-runner and a great perimeter run blocker. In the second quarter, Richmond made an opposing Hamilton cornerback bite enough inside on a post-corner route to create separation, snagging the deep pass at it's highest point for a Wolves' touchdown. Richmond finished the night with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Tremendous play from @jalenrichmond3 here‼️Richmond hits Hamilton’s CB on a Post-Corner Route, @chandler_wolves Senior QB @MikeyKeene1 puts the ball on the $ and Richmond goes up strong and snags it for a TD. Chandler leads 17-14 @AZHSFB @GarretsonRick @DarrenUscherBSU pic.twitter.com/6PgnUxqSAN — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Chandler Class of 2021 LB Hank Pepper (6'2, 215)

Hank Pepper was a monster on Friday night. The San Diego State Aztec commit racked up 18 total tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in the Wolves' win. Pepper does a phenomenal job of scraping over the top and filling from his outside linebacker spot. He's a great form tackler with a bit of nastiness in his game. Great showing from the senior.

Chandler LB @hank81pepper scrapes over the top and stuffs a pitch option for a TFL @chandler_wolves pic.twitter.com/7W0p0J62d7 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Hamilton Class of 2022 DL Russell (Deuce) Davis II (6'3, 205)

Davis is one of the very few players that I've ever seen cause havoc in a Chandler offensive backfield. The junior defensive lineman did a fantastic job of splitting double teams with a quick first step and relentless motor. Davis finished the night with five total tackles, three defensive hurries, and sack. Davis now has 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the year.

Really nice pass rush from @DeuceDavis96 forces an errant throw on 3rd down, Chandler kicks a FG and extends their lead to 27-14 with 7:03 left in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/054TY8U7vE — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Hamilton Class of 2021 DB Chris Trojan (6'1, 185)

Early in the first quarter on the Wolves' first offensive drive, Trojan sacked Mikey Keene on a third down to prevent Chandler from putting points on the board. Trojan did a terrific job of not biting on the play-action, staying home backside for the QB rollout and coming off the left edge to make the play. Trojan finished the game five total tackles, two pass deflections and a sack.

Hamilton Senior @TrojanChris21 comes off the left side and sacks Mikey Keene on Chandler’s first offensive drive. @Husky_Football7 will regain possession, Game tied at 0 with 9:25 left in the 1st Q @HHS_Athletics_1 pic.twitter.com/wH2ZZfaokX — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Postgame Interview

Postgame Interview with @chandler_wolves Senior OLB and San Diego State commit @hank81pepper after the Wolves’ 34-14 victory over Hamilton. Pepper had a monster performance racking up 18 tackles, 2 sacks, and a FF in the win @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @GarretsonRick pic.twitter.com/5fOIAIK6Ey — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 24, 2020

Chandler Wolves' senior outside linebacker Hank Pepper on stuffing Hamilton's offense in the second half: "We didn't make much changes, we just needed to read our keys," Pepper said. "Once we started to read our keys, we shut down everything. They couldn't do anything on us."

Who to Watch - Chandler Class of 2022 WR Kyion Grayes (6'1, 170)

Kyion Grayes is one of the top 2022 prospects in the entire state, and he sure did play like one on Friday night. The Junior WR hauled in four receptions for a game-high 118 yards and two touchdowns. Grayes absolutely shredded the Huskies' secondary, consistently beating his man deep and hauling in 30-plus yard receptions. Grayes has now eclipsed the double digit mark for touchdown receptions with 10 on the year.

Mikey Keene is cooking to start the 2nd Half‼️The @chandler_wolves Senior QB throws a bullet to WR @KyiongrayesII on post-route for a Wolves TD to open up the 2nd Half, Chandler leads Hamilton 24-14 in the 3rd Q @MikeyKeene1 @GarretsonRick @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/bRivzfn5Lo — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Mikey Keene 💰💰Ball‼️ The @chandler_wolves Senior QB and UCF commit drops in a perfect deep bomb into the arms of Class of 2022 WR @KyiongrayesII for another Wolves TD. Chandler extends their lead to 34-14 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @GarretsonRick pic.twitter.com/nBU9WY2w7n — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020

Up Next: The Open Division Playoffs

11/27 #8 Desert Edge @ #1 Chandler 11/27 #7 Corona Del Sol @ #2 Hamilton