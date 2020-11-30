ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: O'Connor vs Basha

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Following a Basha missed field goal attempt in the Bears' first drive of overtime, O'Connor's senior quarterback, Seth Felts, dove into the end zone on a read-option keeper for the game-winning touchdown in a classic 6A playoff overtime thriller. The Eagles' 27-21 victory landed them a spot in the 6A semi-final game this Friday night against the No. 7 seeded Chaparral Firebirds.

O'Connor Senior QB Seth Felts (Cody Cameron)

Standout Players

O'Connor Class of 2021 RB Donavin Fontaine (5'6, 156)

O'Connor Senior RB Donavin Fontaine (Cody Cameron)

Fontaine is a beast of a runner. The Senior running back accounted for the majority of the Eagles' yards on offense, racking up 167 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on the night. Fontaine also averaged 6.3 yards per carry against a stout Basha Bear's defense. Fontaine does a great job of keeping his shoulders square while running and getting north with quick acceleration.

HUGE run from @oc_football RB @donavinf02 here, makes a jump cut and races down the left side for a 35 yard gain, O’Connor in Basha’s territory @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/VqSXACzShl — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

Big dose of @donavinf02 on this drive, The @oc_football Senior RB punches it in from 15-yards out‼️O’Connor retakes the lead 21-14 with 8 mins left in the game @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/oOQeIrHPS1 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

O'Connor Class of 2021 WR Daymian Stewart (6'2, 165)

O'Connor Senior WR Daymian Stewart (Cody Cameron)

Stewart hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in this game, and on both of the plays, he torched the the opposing defensive back off the line with great footwork. The 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver finished the game with three receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns. This is a big target for the Eagles' quarterbacks, and he's a dangerous weapon, especially in the red zone.

O’Connor strikes first‼️@oc_football QB @dallas_kuenzi hits WR @daymianstewart on a back door zig route for a 10-yard TD. O’Connor 7 Basha 0 end of the 1st Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/vNoAHik5at — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

O’Connor QB @SethFelts2 drops a dime into the outstretched arms of WR @daymianstewart for an @oc_football TD, 2nd TD for Stewart in this game. O’Connor leads Basha 14 to 7 with one minute and 55 seconds left in the half @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/H7v0EfzMeR — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

O'Connor Class of 2022 LB Brandon Craddock (6'0, 208)

O'Connor Junior LB Brandon Craddock (Cody Cameron)

I loved Craddock's mid-season tape from this year so much, that I watched it 3 or 4 times. After finally seeing the class of 2022 linebacker play in person for the first time ever, I can confidently say that his play 100 percent matches the film. He's quick with his reads, he doesn't take false steps and he comes down hill with force, consistently making plays near or behind the line of scrimmage. Craddock was a monster in this game. He's without a doubt one of the best Class of 2022 linebackers that I've seen in this state.

What a play from @oc_football Junior LB @BrandonCraddoc6 here, absolutely blows up a lead blocking OL and makes the tackle for minimal gain. Game tied at 14 with 8:11 left in the game @AZHSFB @bashagridiron @ScottCraddockRR pic.twitter.com/PCKQI5M0bV — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

HUGE sack from @BrandonCraddoc6‼️The Junior linebacker shoots the gap to make the big defense of play for O’Connor, @oc_football leads Basha 21-14 with 2 mins left in the game @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/ggWVDYX7ks — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

Basha Class of 2024 QB Demond Williams Jr. (5'9, 160)

This young man will be a very special player in the state of Arizona. I've watched Williams' film every single week this season, and still, his performance on Friday blew me away. Williams finished the night completing 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 240 yards and a touchdown. Williams has a cannon for an arm. His ability to throw 50-yard deep bombs with accuracy and great touch, is extremely impressive from a 14-year old Freshman. I was also really impressed with his elusiveness in the pocket, as well as his ability to throw accurately on the run. People might think it's too early to make this sort of call, but I truly think we're looking at one of the top 2024 prospects in Arizona.

This throw is big-time‼️3rd and 14 with 1 min left, @bashagridiron needs a play. @QBDwilliams1 rolls left to elude pressure and throws a perfect pass across the field on a comeback route with 100% accuracy. One of the hardest throws to make for a right-handed QB @coachcmcdonald https://t.co/ddI7ec4uWn pic.twitter.com/8gpRSysKqi — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

Basha Freshman QB @QBDwilliams1 showing off his dual-threat ability, rushing up the middle for an 18-yard gain. Basha 7 O’Connor 7 with 6:49 left in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/lVPIkykAGh — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

Basha Class of 2023 DE/OLB Wyatt Milkovic (6'1, 228)

Milkovic will be a dominating defensive force in Arizona for years to come. The 6-foot-1 sophomore tallied up 11 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, three hurries, half a sack, and had two pass deflections on Friday night. In only five games played this Fall, Milkovic finished with 17 quarterback hurries. He's a big, physical player with a high motor.

One of the top 2023’s in the state @bashagridiron @wyattmilkovic slips through the OL and stuffs an O’Connor fly sweep for a TFL @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @coachcmcdonald pic.twitter.com/IN2l6IOwRg — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

Basha Soph. @wyattmilkovic pats down a 3rd down pass, END of the Half. O’Connor 14 Basha 7 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/02rqItJB32 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 28, 2020

Postgame Interview

Postgame interview with @oc_football Senior QB @SethFelts2 after Felts scored the game-winning TD in the Eagles 27-21 thriller overtime victory over Basha last Friday night. O’Connor hosts Chaparral on Friday night in the 6A semi-finals @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/7bXDrAVMkx — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 1, 2020

Who to Watch - Basha 2021 WR/Return Specialist Carson Bachmann (5'9, 165)

This section is usually dedicated to players who I think the people in the state need to watch out for throughout the season, but this player is someone who I'M going to miss watching play in the future. That player is Basha senior Carson Bachmann. Bachmann is probably the best kick returner in the entire state. He's an electrifying wide receiver for the Bears offensively, but as a kick returner, this young man is special. Bachmann returned the second half kickoff back for a touchdown in the O'Connor game, slicing right through the Eagles' kick team, never losing speed. Bachmann finished this year averaging a whopping 53.1 yards per kick return.

ArizonaVarsity's Playoff Show Recap

Up Next: The 6A State Playoffs

12/4 #7 Chaparral @ #3 O'Connor 12/4 #4 Highland @ #1 Boulder Creek