Our very own Chilly has been spending the offseason taking planes, trains and automobiles to wherever the action is. If you haven't already, make sure you're subscribed to his YouTube channel, JustChilly.TV for updates. You never know when he's going to be interviewing celebrities, getting the latest prep sports scoop, traveling the country, or showing off his massive sneaker collection.

Recently, Chilly hit the annual Larry Fitzgerald Celebrity softball game with his mentor Supersnake, and caught up with Christian Kirk, Jalen Ramsey, Claudia Jordan, Michael Bidwill, Steve Wilks, Marcus Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens and others.



Don't miss Bobby Wagner's advice for recruits at the 11:00 mark, and catch Adrian Petersen's comments about Spencer Rattler at 13:00.