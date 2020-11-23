ArizonaVarsity - Centennial at Liberty: Standout players and photo gallery

Centennial made a late comeback at nearby Liberty to beat the Lions 34-24 Friday in what serves as a preview of the Open Division Playoff and gives the Coyotes a region championship. Liberty led a majority of the game, but the Coyotes caused three turnovers in the fourth quarter to come away with a victory and ensure an opening-round home playoff game. Here are a few of the players that stood out:

Centennial 2023 DB Demari Washington (6'0, 175)

The sophomore was outstanding, especially late, in keeping the Lions from completing a lot of deep passes. He had two interceptions in the fourth quarter to help the Coyotes seal the win. "He's one of our super sophomores," coach Richard Taylor said of Washington.

Centennial 2023 RB Kavaughn Clark (5'8, 180)

Clark proved to be another sophomore that made a major impact on the ground. Even with an injured quarterback and several starting linemen out, he was able to find space for big runs. He had a 61-yard TD run, and punched two more in from short later in the game for 3 total scores.

Liberty 2021 DB/K Shane Pitts (5'10, 190)

The senior was all over the field making plays defensively. He had several TFLs, including a fourth-down stop that turned momentum in Liberty's favor for a moment and a diving interception. He also converted 3-3 PATs and a 22-yard FG.

Centennial 2022 DE Lawrence Scott (6'2, 215)

Scott's impact came in the trenches, where he clogged up the center and made it difficult to get anything going up the middle. His fumble recovery in the fourth quarter led to great field position and a score that turned the tide for the Coyotes.

Liberty 2023 RB/WR Zaccheus Cooper (5'10, 190)

Centennial was not the only team that had sophomores making big-time plays. Cooper ran hard, absorbing contact and keeping his feet moving to pick up extra yards upon contact. He also had a touchdown run, punching it in from six yards out in the second quarter. Liberty and Centennial are set to play again on Friday in the first round of the playoffs. No. 4 Centennial hosts No. 5 Liberty in the rematch.