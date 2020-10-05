ArizonaVarsity - Centennial Treating First In-State Shutout Loss Since 1997 as Wake Up Call

“I thank them," Taylor said of the Huskies. "They have taught us a lot. I’m sure that film is going to show a lot of areas for us to improve."

Whether three less weeks of game preparation in a pandemic-shortened offseason came into play, or the Huskies simply outclassed Centennial on the opening night of the AIA football season, coach Richard Taylor is doing his best to make the result a teachable moment.

The team that has dealt out 71 shutout losses in Richart Taylor's tenure, including a streak of five straight to end the season last year, was on the other end of a shutout for the first time since their 1997 season opener.

It is rare Centennial football loses big to another Arizona-based football team. The Coyotes' 42-0 defeat at Hamilton on Friday was nothing other than shocking.

The Huskies dominated from the beginning, rushing for five touchdowns - four in the first half - and swallowing up Centennials normally-stout running game at the line of scrimmage repeatedly.

However, it is not the first time in recent memory a Centennial squad with high hopes was disappointed in an early-season loss that still ended in a successful season, but Richard Taylor's squads always bounced back. Just a season ago, the Coyotes fell 71-21 to nationally-ranked Mater Dei (CA) in week 2 but won eight consecutive games to reach the Open Division Playoffs. In 2015, the Coyotes fell on opening night to Long Beach Poly (CA) in week 1 but finished the season with a championship. The same thing happened the year prior, as Centennial fell to Chandler and Basha in weeks 1 and 2 but hoisted the trophy at the end of the campaign.

To repeat such success, Taylor said, will take a lot of effort. But a bounce back is not out of the question.

“I would say it depends upon our character, our willingness to look at ourselves in a very critical lens and make the adjustments we need," he said.

There was not much yelling or projection of emotion from Taylor's coaching staff following the loss. The time for speeches from the coaches will come later, but following a game like this the leading players need to step up and motivate their teammates.

“What’s more important than what we say is what they say," Taylor said. "Tomorrow and over the weekend, what are they going to say to each other? How are they going to bounce back?”

And though certainly disappointing, Friday was not all bad for the Coyotes. A few players gave great individual efforts, including senior DJ Gleash, who recorded two tackles for loss and a pass deflection off the defensive line among other stand-out plays.

He said the loss stings, but hopes the Coyotes use this feeling to give themselves an edge moving forward. Centennial does not want to feel this way again in 2020.

“It’s a wake-up call for us, as you could see they were running all over us tonight. It just means we need to come together more and make up the slack, in practice" Gleash said.

“We’re going to take this as a learning experience, and we can’t wait to hopefully see them again in the Open.”

Centennial (0-1) will visit Mountain Pointe (0-1) on Oct. 9 for week 2 of the football season.



