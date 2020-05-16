Stefana Jelacic has stood on top of the awards podium at national events, she has won a gold medal at the Pan Am Games, competed in World Team Trials and she is headed to Ohio this fall to begin her college career. One of the reasons Jelacic has been able to reach such heights in wrestling is because she has worked directly with Tricia Saunders, who is considered the most accomplished women wrestler in U.S. history.

Stefana Jelacic, right, is up for a national award after forging one of the best careers for a female wrestler in Arizona. (Stefana Jelacic)

“She has coached me when I was getting ready for events,” said Jelacic, a recent Chandler High graduate. “She knows a lot and has helped me get better.” It made it that much more special this week when Jelacic was named the Arizona winner for the Tricia Saunders Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The award recognizes and celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service. Saunders was the first U.S. woman to win a World championship, winning four in her career, and the first to be inducted as a Distinguished Member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. With 11 U.S. national titles, she never lost to an American opponent. She is considered, by many, as the greatest women’s wrestler in American history. Jelacic is one of the few, if not the only, of the 46 national winners this year that has worked directly with Saunders, a long-time Ahwatukee Foothills resident.

“I knew if I wanted to reach my full potential, I should learn everything I could from her.” — Stefana Jelacic

When Jelacic prepared for U.S. National freestyle and Greco Roman championships in Fargo, N.D., Saunders would come into the practice room leading up to the competition to work with Jelacic, who started her high school career at Mountain View before transferring to Chandler.

“I knew if I wanted to reach my full potential,” Jelacic said, “I should learn everything I could from her.” Desert Vista coach David Gonzales, who is one of the coaches for Team Arizona, said connecting Saunders and Jelacic was a no-brainer and the results speak for themselves. “Anytime you have a chance to work with a pioneer of women’s wrestling and one with the accolades she has, you are always better for it,” Gonzales said. “Stefana has not only improved with her technique but also has been a big supporter of women’s wrestling by recruiting other girls in the state to wrestle.” The number of wrestlers being recognized has risen from 32 winners in 2018 to 46 this year. Winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community. The regionals winners will be announced on May 19 and the national winner will be announced May 26. “It makes me feel humbled to be named the Arizona representative,” said Jelacic, who won gold in 2016 at Pan Am and won the Fargo freestyle championship in 2017. “It means everything to me, and now hopefully some of the younger girl wrestlers in Arizona who know me see what you can do by putting in hard work and it will inspire them to be their best and win the award, too.”

“I can’t imagine that any high school coach would argue the fact that Stefana was the best high school female wrestler in Arizona this year and probably the best ever. The award recognizes the entire package.” — Vidal Mejia

While the wrestling schedule is tentative because of COVID-19, she hopes to make another run at a Fargo title this summer before heading to Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, to continue her wrestler career for the first-year program. “Ever since I started wrestling, I wanted to win national championships and wrestle in college,” said Jelacic, who won the initial girls wrestling state title in 2019 but wrestled with the boys in 2020. “I can’t wait to get there (campus) and start wrestling at the next level.” Chandler coach Vidal Mejia said the award, which began in 2014, was an easy selection this year. “I can’t imagine that any high school coach would argue the fact that Stefana was the best high school female wrestler in Arizona this year and probably the best ever,” he said. “The award recognizes the entire package.” Jason P. Skoda can be reached at Jason@arizonavarsity.com with story ideas and comments.