ArizonaVarsity - Chilly Bowl Countdown: Anderson leading young Lion offense into offseason

Mountain Ridge football's future lies on the shoulders of its young offense.

Eight starters at the beginning of the year were underclassmen on the offensive side, led by sophomore quarterback Brendan Anderson. The unit came in with high expectations, contributing at the varsity level immediately after a freshman season in which the 2023 class lost just one game.

And this year there were highs for Anderson - like a five-touchdown performance in a 63-22 win over Valley Vista despite resting nearly the whole second half - and lows, such as a blowout loss to O'Connor, in which the offense failed to score a single touchdown.

The Mountain Lions were ready to begin training for next year after the O'Connor loss brought their record to 3-5, but news of a season-extending matchup this Thursday with Higley in what the team at Arizona Varsity has dubbed the 'Chilly Bowl' is a chance for the young players to continue their hopeful trajectory toward greatness.

"We’ve got a lot of guys starting out here, and next year they know they’re going to be the guys the new young kids look to. So we want to use this game to grow,” Anderson said.

Despite their talent, there were times the offense looked like it still needed time to get in synch. A COVID-shortened offseason for a young group that already would have its hands full learning a varsity playbook made preparation difficult early-on.

Anderson and the offense had some bright spots, but coach Doug Madoski said there is still room to improve, starting Thursday.

“I think we knew there would be some growing pains offensively, because the standard that we have is very high, and to come in with a group of young guys in a shortened offseason and not having the ability to communicate as much, we knew it might be a struggle. Now it's time to take that next step," he said

The former new players now become veteran leaders, and Madoski plans to move up junior varsity and freshman-level players up to the lineup as well to compete and get a taste of varsity football. It will be a learning experience for all involved.

But most importantly, the young players want to win and cap this season on a happy note.

This final game of 2020 is a first challenge in preparing for seasons to come. A solid performance and victory would clearly mean more than just an extra tally in the 'W' column.

“It would mean a lot for next year more than anything, to have our confidence going in the right direction," he said.

