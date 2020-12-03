ArizonaVarsity - Chilly Bowl Countdown: Kai Millner's curtain call as Higley QB

On Thursday, during a year in which making it to the final game of the fall sports season was an accomplishment in itself, the Arizona high school football community will see Kai Millner , a Cal commit, for the final time as a member of the Higley football program.

In 2016, it was Mason Crossland. Two years later, the state witnessed the final season for Spencer Brasch, who has since gone on to play at the University of California -- Berkeley.

Higley coach Eddy Zubey knows all too well good things must come to an end, especially at the quarterback position for his team.

"This has been the best four years of my life," Millner said. "I always talk about running out of the tunnel and onto the turf. Just amazing memories with my brothers. Everything we've built these last four years. I just want to go out and play one last time, have fun and leave it all on the field."

Zubey said Millner has been destined for success from the first time he stepped on Higley's campus as a freshman. Immediately, it was clear he was a special talent.

Millner played the first few games at the freshman level before he was moved up to junior varsity. As a sophomore, he was the backup to Spencer Brasch at the varsity level. Millner was groomed by Brasch to take over the starting job as a junior. And when he did, he made it look easy.

Since then, Millner has thrown for 4,293 yards and 44 touchdowns. A chunk of those yards and touchdowns have come during a 2020 season in which the Knights played a shortened schedule.

"I didn't know who he was when he first came out here but I called all the quarterbacks over and eight of them showed up," Zubey said. "Right away you could tell he was a true quarterback. It's been fun to watch, especially this year. Just to see how he anticipates his throws.

"It's great to see and we just try to enjoy it while we can."

Higley will take on Mountain Ridge in the first-ever Chilly Bowl, put together by Arizona Varsity's Chilly. The two teams were the only ones to agree to play and extra game at the end of the season, which the Arizona Interscholastic Association allowed programs to do if they don't make the playoffs this year due to the pandemic-shortened season.

Zubey agreed to the game immediately, recognizing it was another chance to send the seniors off on a more positive note than the Knights' regular-season finale loss to Highland on Nov. 20.

On Thursday night, when Millner takes the field for the final time, it will be an opportunity for him to not only reflect on his time with the program but to enjoy everything the connections he's made with teammates both past and present.

"When I came in here, I expected to eventually make varsity and be the best quarterback I could be. I wanted to earn a Division I scholarship, and I did that," Millner said. "But I think the one thing I didn't expect was the amazing friends and coaches that I formed bonds with. That wasn't my intention coming in but coming out with that it's amazing."

Millner doesn't know the emotions he will feel after the final buzzer sounds Thursday. He said most of that was released following the Highland game before he knew they would be playing in the Chilly Bowl.

He hopes this game will create an even stronger bond with players he's called his brothers for four years. He also hopes a potential win in the game will provide momentum for the younger players taking over as leaders next season.

If anything is certain with Millner, he hopes to make his final curtain call one to remember.

"I may pull a few tricks out of my sleeve," Millner said, laughing. "But the main thing is to go out there and win with my brothers one last time."



