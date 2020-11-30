ArizonaVarsity - Chilly Bowl Countdown: Madoski using final game to evaluate Mountain Ridge

Coach Doug Madoski called Mountain Ridge's 2020 football season a "frustrating one."

The Mountain Lions, after starting 3-2, lost three consecutive contests to finish with just a 3-5 record and missed the postseason. Madoski said Mountain Ridge had competitive spirit and talent, but just lacked the ability to finish and make the big plays in crucial spots.

But, with one final exhibition game - nicknamed the Chilly Bowl by Team AZV's @JustChilly - against Higley this Thursday, the Mountain Lions will look toward creating a brighter future and ensuring the 2021 season goes more smoothly.

“This game is 100 percent about the future of the program, " Madoski said.

That future starts with the underclassmen, both those returning to the starting lineup and those hoping to make more of a varsity impact in 2020. In preparation for Thursday's contest, he brought up some of the top JV and freshman players, giving them a chance to compete for starting roles or playing time moving forward and a low-pressure look at varsity football.

But, the game also serves as a chance for the graduating seniors, specifically those hoping to continue their football careers, to showcase their talents one last time for college coaches.

"We wanted to play a quality opponent and get our seniors some game film, show what they can do from a recruit standpoint. But we also wanted a game that would be challenging and that gives the younger guys a chance to grow the culture," Madoski said.

Senior linebacker Deryk Leverage, one of the 2021 graduates with offers to play in college, said some of the those in his class were skeptical. They had set their eyes on a playoff run, and a game without those stakes was disappointing. However, one last teachable moment and one more time putting on the pads with their brothers was enough to want to keep going.

"A lot of the seniors are trying to leave a little legacy and just have fun in one last game, and hopefully the younger kids see that," Leverage said.

Though Mountain Ridge's 2020 season did not meet its expectations, a win in the final game would sweeten the bitter taste in the players' mouths, but more importantly Madoski hopes the game starts a new trend of success for the Mountain Lions.

“From the first meeting after our last game, I said this game isn’t about the scoreboard for us," Madoski said. "This is about setting the future years, and making sure we’re doing the things the right way.”

Mountain Ridge is set to visit Higley on Dec. 3.

