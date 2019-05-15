Chiily was 100% on board for the hire of former Hamilton and Arizona State standout Kerry Taylor to revamp things at 0-10 Arcadia. Now he's back to remind people he was first on the bandwagon as the Titans improved to 6-4 under their first year head coach.

So much has changed at Arcadia High School, and in such a short time.

I'm NOT just talking about the football program, which finished above .500 for the first time since 2015.

I'm NOT just talking about the campus, which has received a beautiful facility facelift.

I'm also NOT just talking about the surrounding community which has woken up and embraced the much needed young energy every Friday night.

I am talking about how the meaning of what it means to be an Arcadia Titan has changed. The biggest question is how did it happen? I've been following the program closely since Coach Taylor arrived on campus. I told people Arcadia will be different.

In 2018 people didn't believe, but I bet you in 2019 they will.

Spending some time catching up with Coach Taylor, I saw how their motto, “Be A Pro,” shaped the mindset of the kids in the program. In everything that they do, on and off the field, the athletes are striving to handle themselves like professionals. Coach Taylor told me, "How you carry yourself off the field is a huge part of the team success on the field. We have raised the level of accountability, and the meaning of competing. When our players leave the program after they graduate they will be prepared for life."

I was curious about the appeal of Arcadia when Coach Taylor first took the gig, and he told me that the thing that attracted him to the school was the challenge of turning a struggling program into a football power. He said he recognized the major potential of not just the kids, but the surrounding community.

"I love when people would say, 'oh you can’t win there.' I heard every reason why the program couldn’t win," he told me. "I would just say, maybe some others couldn’t win here, I have a vision of what needs to be done, and know exactly how to make it happen."

That confidence helped Coach Taylor be embraced by the community. Just how much have they taken to him? All I know is that when I floated his name as a candidate for other openings this offseason, my inbox filled with requests asking me to stop. Those folks can rest easy though. Coach Taylor has already said, "My heart is at Arcadia, I love my players, I love the community, and we’re having a lot of fun."

So what's different about Coach Taylor's style? He seems to know that coaching is NOT just X's and O's anymore, but to be successful at this level, you have to be relatable to the kids. You have to understand and share what their interests are, understand how to get them excited, and most importantly, teach them how to believe in themselves.

My favorite quality Coach Taylor displays as a coach is the ability to connect with his players, from the starters to the scout team. His guys know he cares, and is invested in their success. His constant social media activity might be strange or different to some, but more and more coaches are coming around to the idea that it’s free advertising, free promotion, and more attention for their programs. In Taylor's case, he is a former NFL player who has built up a pretty good following, and is now using that platform to build and promote his program and his players. He understands that the more he can push the Arcadia name and his players, the more eyes they'll have on them, He's pushed the Arcadia brand fearlessly, and so far, the kids have responded to the pressure that attention comes with.

So what's next? Coach Taylor seems to be fine with including Arcadia into a variety of different conversations that they haven't been in for a while, one of those being the possibility of competing against the best.

And not just the best in their classification, but the best in the state. In his own words:"I’m very excited about the possibility of teams from all levels to be able to compete for a true state championship. I believe Arcadia is right around the corner from being able to compete with anyone. Whether that’s this year, 2 or 3 years from now, when we’re ready to compete with teams like Chandler and Centennial."

"We won’t be hiding and ducking from competition."

All of this is a BIG change from this time last year, and since he said he wouldn't be ducking anyone, I decided to test his resolve with a couple questions of my own.

Chilly: What's the biggest difference that Coach Taylor sees from the time he first stepped on Arcadia's campus to now?

Coach Kerry Taylor: The biggest change I see when I step foot on campus at Arcadia is the confidence in my players. To see those guys walk around like true professionals with a swagger and high energy level. We know we’re on the verge of something very big. There is a purpose to what we’re doing and we’re all on the same page to make that happen. Also we’re changing the high school game with the type of facilities we’re bringing to Arcadia. It’s beginning to look like a mini college. We will have a grand opening of the new facilities soon once everything is finished up.

Chilly: What advice do you have for young coaches trying to climb up the coaching ladder, especially ones who might have a 'lack of experience?'

Coach Kerry Taylor: My advice for young coaches trying to climb the coaching ladder is just be yourself. Stay true to who you are. It’s OK to be different, and try things that are outside the box. Also keep learning every single day, challenge yourself mentally as a coach. Take chances, ask questions. Don’t get discouraged when you’re turned down for not having enough experience. You only need one person to believe in you and give you that opportunity. Just know when you get your shot, be ready. The rest will be history.

Chilly: I name-dropped you for some open jobs this past season. So did other outlets. What happens when people see what you've done here and want you to come do it at their school?

Coach Kerry Taylor: This is where I want to be, and I plan on turning Arcadia into the biggest program in Arizona.