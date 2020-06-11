News More News
Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Analysis on Dante Smith, Cole Martin, George Ramirez

J "Chilly" Carrillo • ArizonaVarsity
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.

To listen to the Chilly's 2-Piece on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen, click play below, or to listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE.


The 6/9 2-Piece features interviews with:

ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron

Rivals.com's Alec Simpson

Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona

Players Mentioned:

Adam Damante (ALA Gilbert North)

Dominik Bagchi (Notre Dame)

Dante Smith (Desert Ridge)

Cole Martin (Hamilton)

George Ramirez (Red Mountain)

Jacob Condie (Desert Ridge)

Crew Edwards (Arcadia) Brenden Rice (Hamilton/Colorado)

Tye Kassen (Saguaro/NAU)

Rocco Bruney (Glendale)

Colby Derosier (Glendale)

Jaquell Bell (Glendale)

Paul Perkins (Chandler/UCLA/NFL)

Nate Phillips (Basha/UofA)

Kyle Duran (Basha/Colorado Mesa)

Darrell Garretson (Chandler/Utah St/Oregon St)


To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:

