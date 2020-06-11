Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Analysis on Dante Smith, Cole Martin, George Ramirez
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.
Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.
To listen to the Chilly's 2-Piece on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
To listen, click play below, or to listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE.
The 6/9 2-Piece features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron
Rivals.com's Alec Simpson
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
Players Mentioned:
Student-Athletes Mentioned:
Adam Damante (ALA Gilbert North)
Dominik Bagchi (Notre Dame)
Dante Smith (Desert Ridge)
Cole Martin (Hamilton)
George Ramirez (Red Mountain)
Jacob Condie (Desert Ridge)
Crew Edwards (Arcadia) Brenden Rice (Hamilton/Colorado)
Tye Kassen (Saguaro/NAU)
Rocco Bruney (Glendale)
Colby Derosier (Glendale)
Jaquell Bell (Glendale)
Paul Perkins (Chandler/UCLA/NFL)
Nate Phillips (Basha/UofA)
Kyle Duran (Basha/Colorado Mesa)
Darrell Garretson (Chandler/Utah St/Oregon St)
To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:
6/9/20 #Chillys2pc W/ @JustChilly on https://t.co/nd12TpvVZ6 https://t.co/OMrwBNWYw2— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) June 10, 2020