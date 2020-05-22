News More News
Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Centennial OC Ian Comes, Chaparral OL Sardar Azeez

J "Chilly" Carrillo • ArizonaVarsity
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.

Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.

To listen to the Chilly's 2-Piece on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen, click play below, or to listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE.


The 5/19 2-Piece features interviews with:

ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron

ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden

Rivals.com's Alec Simpson

Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona

Centennial Offensive Coordinator Ian Comes

2021 Chaparral OL Sardar Azeez

Players Mentioned:

Matt Clark (Mountain View), Malaki Ta'ase (Mountain View), Micah Harper (Basha/BYU), Kevin Daniels (Glendale/NAU), Porter Reynolds (Queen Creek), DJ Gleash (Centennial), Daivon Nelson (Marcos de Niza), Jared Williams (Chaparral), TJ Ritter (Chaparral), Zone Wierenga (Pinnacle),Kaden Hicks (Mountain Ridge), Daniel Fulton (Chandler), Richard Kwete (Sunnyslope), Caiden Miles (Centennial), Dylan Roberts (Centennial), Kevaughn Clark (Centennial), Joshua Gasca (Centennal), Austin Glimpse (Centennial)


To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:

