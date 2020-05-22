Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Centennial OC Ian Comes, Chaparral OL Sardar Azeez
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.
The 5/19 2-Piece features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
Rivals.com's Alec Simpson
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
Centennial Offensive Coordinator Ian Comes
2021 Chaparral OL Sardar Azeez
Players Mentioned:
Matt Clark (Mountain View), Malaki Ta'ase (Mountain View), Micah Harper (Basha/BYU), Kevin Daniels (Glendale/NAU), Porter Reynolds (Queen Creek), DJ Gleash (Centennial), Daivon Nelson (Marcos de Niza), Jared Williams (Chaparral), TJ Ritter (Chaparral), Zone Wierenga (Pinnacle),Kaden Hicks (Mountain Ridge), Daniel Fulton (Chandler), Richard Kwete (Sunnyslope), Caiden Miles (Centennial), Dylan Roberts (Centennial), Kevaughn Clark (Centennial), Joshua Gasca (Centennal), Austin Glimpse (Centennial)
