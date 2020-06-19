ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Interviews w/ David Lawson, Giovanni Ciacco and More

Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Interviews w/ David Lawson, Giovanni Ciacco and More
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.
The 6/16 2-Piece features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron
Rivals.com's Alec Simpson
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
Red Mountain Recruiting Coordinator David Lawson
Marana Mountain View QB Giovanni Ciacco
Players Mentioned:
Jack Schrieber (Desert Mountain), Diamonte Bright (Desert Ridge), Joel Diaz (ACP), Hayden Preston (Campo Verde), Sebastian Felix (Cienega), Kaden Zordani (Shadow Ridge), Richard Kulik III (Desert Edge), Frank Thompson (Liberty/SFA), Alex Lines (Higley/UNLV), Jordan Ginnis (Saguaro), Jack Burch (St Marys), Carter Crispin (Red Mountain), Evan Svoboda (Red Mountain), Jalen Daniels (Red Mountain)
To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:
