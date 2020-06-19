 ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Interviews w/ David Lawson, Giovanni Ciacco and More
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-19 19:25:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Interviews w/ David Lawson, Giovanni Ciacco and More

J "Chilly" Carrillo • ArizonaVarsity
Editor

Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.

To listen to the Chilly's 2-Piece on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen, click play below, or to listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE.


The 6/16 2-Piece features interviews with:

ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron

Rivals.com's Alec Simpson

Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona

Red Mountain Recruiting Coordinator David Lawson

Marana Mountain View QB Giovanni Ciacco

Players Mentioned:

Players Mentioned:Jack Schrieber (Desert Mountain), Diamonte Bright (Desert Ridge), Joel Diaz (ACP), Hayden Preston (Campo Verde), Sebastian Felix (Cienega), Kaden Zordani (Shadow Ridge), Richard Kulik III (Desert Edge), Frank Thompson (Liberty/SFA), Alex Lines (Higley/UNLV), Jordan Ginnis (Saguaro), Jack Burch (St Marys), Carter Crispin (Red Mountain), Evan Svoboda (Red Mountain), Jalen Daniels (Red Mountain)


To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:

{{ article.author_name }}