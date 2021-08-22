Chilly's Annual All Valley (Practice) Tour: Presented by AALL.NET

Desert Ridge

The Jaguars should be good this year. I'm not exactly sure how good. If they are under .500 I'll be surprised. I think they have 5 50/50 games on their schedule, two of them being being Higley and Red Mountain. Expect Lance Holtzclaw and KJ Minnifield to be the difference makers in those games. Holtzclaw and Minnifield have the dynamic ability to change games on both offense and defense, and Minnifield can make an impact on special teams. If they bust out, Ridge should win.

If a team is able to neutralize these two, then Ridge is going to have to hope that players like Roman Mangini and Keyion Turner can get loose.

The other thing that will be the difference in these 50/50 games is going to be quarterback play. Who's going to wear the title of QB1? Will it be the young 2024 flame thrower Major Wootan or the savvy senior Hunter Maxwell? Regardless of who it is I expect Maxwell at the very least to have designed packages and play an active roll in the offense.

Chilly's Prediction: 6-4, in the playoffs









Higley

The Knights are in the midst of a youth movement. Regardless of the hype around 2025 QB Jamar Malone or the continuity that 2023 Cash Merrell brings, the quarterback situation needs to be settled.

In order to really be able to figure out what Higley will do this year, receivers Aidan Garcia and Carter Hancock will be called upon frequently, especially in the team's up-tempo offense. Two of Higley's 50/50 games I believe will be Williams Field and Red Mountain.

The Knights start off big this year with a rivalry game against Williams Field to kick off the season. If they win that game things are going to roll for them, but if they lose they had better make sure the wheels don't fall off. Nijrell Eason is one of the most gifted corners in the state and will have his hands full with seven teams on the menu having marquee receivers, quarterbacks or both.

Chilly's Prediction: 5-5, on the bubble









San Tan Charter

Last year The Roadrunners joined the AIA after winning a championship in the CAA. They have a lot of nice young pieces like quarterback Zayden Neill, a player I think is one of the top 2024 quarterbacks to watch. Neill can make all the throws and is good when rolling out of the pocket. He is mobile, but not necessarily a dual threat athlete just yet. Receiver Daniel Dippre should be his main target. Dippre has had a good off season, taking advantage of opportunities to play up in competition level at camps and during 7's.

A key factor to San Tan Charter's success this year will be transfer Ahmidou Dieng, who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines. Can he control the trenches on both sides? He has the size and the ability, but needs some refinement technically. This team has to stay healthy.

Chilly's Prediction: 6-4, on the bubble





