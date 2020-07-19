ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (7/14/20)

Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (7/14/20)
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form. To listen, Subscribe to the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network on iTunes, or simply click play on the Soundcloud link below.
The 7/14 2-Piece features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
Rivals.com's Alec Simpson
ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
Arizona College Prep Head Coach Myron Blueford
Players Mentioned: Kyion Grayes (Chandler), Brayten Silbor (Chaparral), Zack Blackwood (Desert Edge), Jo Jo Clark (Saguaro), Jaedon Matthews (Saguaro), Caleb Miller (West Point), Deric English (Mountain Ridge), Elijah Page (Pinnacle), Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge), Duce Robinson (Pinnacle), Devon Dampier (Pinnacle), Devin Brown (Queen Creek) ,Porter Reynolds (Queen Creek), Cole Martin (Hamilton), Joel Diaz (Arizona College Prep), Mark Chavez (Arizona College Prep), Kellen Gibson (Arizona College Prep), Kaden Gibson (Arizona College Prep), Keaton Messerole (Arizona College Prep), Carter Patten (Arizona College Prep)
To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:
7/7/20 #Chillys2pc w/ @JustChilly on https://t.co/nd12TpvVZ6 https://t.co/jwcjkQ1pkh— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) July 15, 2020