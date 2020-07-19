 ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (7/14/20)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-19 12:47:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (7/14/20)

J "Chilly" Carrillo • ArizonaVarsity
Editor

Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form. To listen, Subscribe to the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network on iTunes, or simply click play on the Soundcloud link below.


The 7/14 2-Piece features interviews with:

ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden

Rivals.com's Alec Simpson

ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron

Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona

Arizona College Prep Head Coach Myron Blueford

Players Mentioned: Kyion Grayes (Chandler), Brayten Silbor (Chaparral), Zack Blackwood (Desert Edge), Jo Jo Clark (Saguaro), Jaedon Matthews (Saguaro), Caleb Miller (West Point), Deric English (Mountain Ridge), Elijah Page (Pinnacle), Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge), Duce Robinson (Pinnacle), Devon Dampier (Pinnacle), Devin Brown (Queen Creek) ,Porter Reynolds (Queen Creek), Cole Martin (Hamilton), Joel Diaz (Arizona College Prep), Mark Chavez (Arizona College Prep), Kellen Gibson (Arizona College Prep), Kaden Gibson (Arizona College Prep), Keaton Messerole (Arizona College Prep), Carter Patten (Arizona College Prep)

To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}