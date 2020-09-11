 ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (9/8/20)
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 17:50:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (9/8/20)

J "Chilly" Carrillo • ArizonaVarsity
Editor

Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form. To listen, Subscribe to the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network on iTunes, or simply click play on the Soundcloud link below.


The 9/8 2-Piece (66 minutes) features interviews with:

ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron

Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona

ArizonaVarsity reporter Eric Newman

ArizonaVarsity/Tribune reporter Zach Alvira

To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:

{{ article.author_name }}