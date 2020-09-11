ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (9/8/20)

Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (9/8/20)
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form. To listen, Subscribe to the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network on iTunes, or simply click play on the Soundcloud link below.
The 9/8 2-Piece (66 minutes) features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
ArizonaVarsity reporter Eric Newman
ArizonaVarsity/Tribune reporter Zach Alvira
To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:
9/8/20 #Chillys2pc w/ @JustChilly on https://t.co/nd12TpvVZ6 https://t.co/q345kns2df— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) September 9, 2020