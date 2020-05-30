ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Word of the Week: Trouble

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

My in-laws have been married for 67 years. I hope they can make it to 68.

In recent weeks we’ve been dealing with aging parents. Have you been down this life path yet? If not, someday you will, and it’s an eye opener.

Many nights the conversation shifts from our teenage son to our parents. The next day rundown happens in reverse, starting with the parents and trailing back into the teenager.

I'm not complaining, it’s just part of life.

My mother-in-law is a sweetheart. She’s fighting the battle against dementia. Her body is frail and she naps quite often. I like to give her a peck on the head and call her “Trouble.” It makes her laugh.

She lights up when talking about my wife and I as high school sweethearts. She remembers little details about our friends coming over to the house for dinner, or to swim in their pool. She remembers how I used to show up at her daughter's softball game.

“I would get so upset with you, because you were trying to talk to my little girl during the game,” she says with a little chuckle.

My wife’s parents are from Kansas. Very simple people. They don’t want to bother others, and they find the best in every situation. Both of them love to have a baseball game on in the background, so it’s been hard this Spring with the ballplayers unable to get back to work. HGTV and the News have taken the place of the Diamondbacks.

My wife goes to Costco or Walmart for them a couple of times a week, but now her dad would like a bit more help in the kitchen. My relationship with my father in-law has really grown through the years. My dad took off when I was young, and a high school kid not having a father around can often lead to a trip down the wrong tracks. I had good coaches, and my church leaders to watch over me, but it has been my father-in law who showed me through the years the way to be a strong husband when I didn’t have that example growing up. His actions speak louder than words.

Aging parents. Trouble.

If you haven’t been down this path yet, someday you will.