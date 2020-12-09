ArizonaVarsity - CLONE: The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 16): An Interview with Jack Simmons

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 16! Sande Charles interviews former FOX Sports Senior Vice President of Production and Sports Broadcast Hall of Famer, Jack Simmons. Simmons talks about his career in sports television, the secrets to his success, shares some of his favorite memories in broadcasting, and much more! (55 minutes)

