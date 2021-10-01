Coach Corner: Mike Peterson is no imposter as a head coach

Despite being the leader of a successful East Valley program for four seasons, Red Mountain's Mike Peterson admits he is still figuring things out as a head coach.

He was an assistant for two decades at four different schools before taking over Red Mountain in 2017. It means there are times that he just wonders how he is the one running the program.

“I have this Imposter Syndrome sometimes,” Peterson said. “I am still learning to be a head coach. We’ve had success and things have gone well, but I wonder why do people look to me? I am coaching for these kids and this program. I love it and we’re doing good things but there are certain times where I am like why do people look to me for the answers when I am still learning myself. I feel like an imposter.”

Peterson is anything but an imposter on the sidelines since he took over a program that was coming off a semifinal appearance.

He has kept it running at a high level, going 37-12 with a 6A state runner-up finish in 2019, losing 34-28 in overtime to Liberty, and making the semifinals (2017) and quarterfinals (2018) other years. Last year’s 3-4 campaign through the uncertainty of the COVID year looks to be just a blip as the Mountain Lions are 4-0 heading into this week’s game against Liberty.

So, while he may feel like an imposter on certain days, the daily work the Mountain Lions are doing on Friday nights has been pretty impressive.

Peterson has a well-disciplined and well-respected program that many would do well by trying to emulate.

From the players having to earn the Red Mountain decal on their helmets with the first victory, to lining the end zone and paying respect to the flag during the National Anthem to how the players conduct themselves after wins and losses, Peterson and his staff do more than teach Xs and Os to the players.

It’s something Peterson has picked up over the years from his various stops as an assistant when he was a well-respected defensive coordinator.

He always tried to take a little bit of this and a little bit of that from the coaches he worked with so should the time he took over the program he knew the things he wanted to incorporate and even more importantly the things he did not want to do after watching the outcome.