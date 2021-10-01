Coach Corner: Mike Peterson is no imposter as a head coach
Despite being the leader of a successful East Valley program for four seasons, Red Mountain's Mike Peterson admits he is still figuring things out as a head coach.
He was an assistant for two decades at four different schools before taking over Red Mountain in 2017. It means there are times that he just wonders how he is the one running the program.
“I have this Imposter Syndrome sometimes,” Peterson said. “I am still learning to be a head coach. We’ve had success and things have gone well, but I wonder why do people look to me? I am coaching for these kids and this program. I love it and we’re doing good things but there are certain times where I am like why do people look to me for the answers when I am still learning myself. I feel like an imposter.”
Peterson is anything but an imposter on the sidelines since he took over a program that was coming off a semifinal appearance.
He has kept it running at a high level, going 37-12 with a 6A state runner-up finish in 2019, losing 34-28 in overtime to Liberty, and making the semifinals (2017) and quarterfinals (2018) other years. Last year’s 3-4 campaign through the uncertainty of the COVID year looks to be just a blip as the Mountain Lions are 4-0 heading into this week’s game against Liberty.
So, while he may feel like an imposter on certain days, the daily work the Mountain Lions are doing on Friday nights has been pretty impressive.
Peterson has a well-disciplined and well-respected program that many would do well by trying to emulate.
From the players having to earn the Red Mountain decal on their helmets with the first victory, to lining the end zone and paying respect to the flag during the National Anthem to how the players conduct themselves after wins and losses, Peterson and his staff do more than teach Xs and Os to the players.
It’s something Peterson has picked up over the years from his various stops as an assistant when he was a well-respected defensive coordinator.
He always tried to take a little bit of this and a little bit of that from the coaches he worked with so should the time he took over the program he knew the things he wanted to incorporate and even more importantly the things he did not want to do after watching the outcome.
“As an assistant you always look at what the head coach is doing and think about how you would do it,” Peterson said. “I didn’t know if I’d ever get that chance, even go to the point where I figured it wasn’t meant to be, but I kind of still stocked some of that information away just in case.”
When Peterson was in college, he coached with New Mexico Hall of Famer Jim Bradley, who won 310 games, and Peterson got a sense of how important tradition is to a program. Then it was off to Mesa Mountain View where he coached under Bernie Busken, who was Peterson’s head coach when he was in high school at Farmington High. Peterson learned discipline and accountability while watching Busken with the Toros.
He left Mountain View for Chandler High and took over the defensive reigns under Jim Ewan. That’s how Peterson came to understand what it takes to have empathy and to love kids while developing that all important connection between players and coaches. After that he was off to corner of Brown and Power roads, where he learned the intricacies of the game under Ron Wisniewski before taking over the Red Mountain program himself.
It has led to Peterson being a well-rounded coach and those that are under him know are getting a chance to study him in case they took over a program one day. If they were smart, they’d watch how Peterson is able to weave his immediate family into the program.
His wife, Bree, and their two daughters – Hannah (a RM graduate) and Tatum (a senior) – are and were completely intertwined in the program and have had a strong presence throughout his tenure.
“It’s about seeing them as much as possible as many hours as you put in as a coach,” Peterson said. “We do our best to stay in each other’s lives daily and it isn’t always easy during the season. They say in every relationship there is a gardener and a flower. She’s definitely the gardener. She lets me do my thing and always supports me. She loves the boys and gets involved as much as she can. She’s a great coach’s wife.”
It's in those moments that Peterson knows he’s doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing. No imposters there. Just straight up Coach P.
“There is a lot going on that you don’t have to deal with as an assistant,” Peterson said. “You have to manage adults, parents and teachers, boosters club, and kids and so much more. It’s a lot of long days, but they are worth it when it all comes together.”
